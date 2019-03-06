Pompeo Urges N. Korea to Act on Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called for North Korea to act on its pledge to dismantle its nuclear weapons program.In an interview on Tuesday with a local broadcaster in Houston, Texas, Pompeo said talk is cheap and that the U.S. needs to see action from the North.The secretary said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had told him face to face no less than half a dozen times that he would denuclearize, and the U.S. will only value action.Pompeo said the U.S. and North Korea now just need to figure out how to achieve the North's denuclearization.