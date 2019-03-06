S. Korea, US to Hold Working Group Talks on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. will hold a working group meeting regarding North Korea in Washington on Thursday.A Foreign Ministry official in Seoul said on Tuesday that the two nations will share information on the recent developments in relations between the two Koreas and the U.S. The allies will also hold in-depth discussions on pending issues including inter-Korean cooperation projects.In particular, the two sides are expected to share assessments on the recent activity at the North's Dongchan-ri missile site and discuss inter-Korean economic projects, including a possible visit to the North by South Korean business people.A delegation led by the chief of the Foreign Ministry's peace bureau will reportedly depart for Washington on Wednesday for the talks.