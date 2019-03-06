S. Korea's Job Growth Hits 13-Month High in February

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's job growth hit a 13-month high last month on the back of the government's job programs.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the number of employed people stood at 26-point-34 million in February, up 263-thousand from a year earlier.The on-year job growth marks the largest since January of last year, when the nation added 334-thousand jobs.After adding merely 104-thousand new jobs in February of last year, job growth had been in a slump until January when the economy added 19-thousand jobs.The sharp gain is attributed to the government's job program, in which many senior citizens were hired by state-run companies in the areas of health, welfare and public administration. An increase of more than 100-thousand jobs in the agricultural and fishery industries also helped boost the job growth.The number of jobless people marked one-point-three million last month, up 38-thousand from a year earlier.South Korea’s employment rate increased point-two percentage point to 59-point-four percent.