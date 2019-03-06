K-pop Singers Jung Joon-young, Seungri Summoned for Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean singer Jung Joon-young has been summoned for questioning regarding allegations that he secretly filmed sex videos and shared them with fellow entertainers.On Tuesday, police booked the singer-songwriter on charges of illegally filming and distributing videos and photographs of a sexual nature and asked him to appear for questioning on Thursday.Jung hurriedly returned home on Tuesday from Los Angeles where he was filming a show for a Korean cable channel.Early on Wednesday, Jung issued a statement and admitted to all the allegations raised against him, saying he filmed women without their consent, shared the videos in a SNS group chat and engaged in the behavior without feeling any sense of guilt.Jung's case came to light during a separate investigation into Seungri, a member of the popular boy band Big Bang, who will also appear for police questioning on Thursday for a second time.Seungri is accused of arranging sexual favors to potential investors for his club in Seoul.