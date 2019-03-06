Gov't to Help Private Investment Projects Start This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Ministry Hong Nam-ki said the government will ensure that 13 major infrastructure projects funded by the private sector will begin this year.The minister made the remarks on Wednesday during a meeting with the heads of economic-related ministries in Seoul.The 12-point-six trillion won projects, including the construction of a highway connecting Pyeongtaek and Iksan and a sewage disposal facility in Gumi, were planned to begin after 2020.However, the government plans to move up the construction by shortening the consultation period among related ministries and coordinating differences with local governments.It will also set up a pan-government council to promote private investment and plans to hold its inaugural meeting on Thursday.