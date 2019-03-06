US Reiterates Improving South-North Ties Cannot Advance Separately from Resolving N. Korea's Nuke Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department says the improvement of inter-Korean relations cannot advance separately from resolving North Korea’s nuclear program as stated by President Moon Jae-in.The Voice of America(VOA) said on Wednesday that a U.S. State Department official revealed the view when asked about Moon’s remark that he will consult with Washington on resuming tours to Mount Geumgang and operations of the Gaesong Industrial Complex in North Korea.In response to reports that the South Korean government is considering resuming the inter-Korean projects within the framework of UN sanctions, the official said the U.S. and its allies, including South Korea and Japan, are committed to close coordination regarding their unified response to North Korea.