Nat'l Assembly Passes Bills on Tackling Fine Dust

The National Assembly passed eight bills related to tackling the nation’s fine dust problem.With the passage on Wednesday, fine dust will be designated as a social disaster, enabling the implementation of budgets, including emergency funds, into projects on slashing fine dust levels.The National Assembly also passed a bill allowing ordinary consumers to purchase liquefied petroleum gas(LPG) cars. LPG vehicles are considered to emit less air pollutants than diesel or gasoline-fueled cars, but their use was previously limited to taxis, rental cars and vehicles for the disabled.A bill making it mandatory for schools to install fine dust measuring devices and air purifiers in all of their classrooms was also passed on Wednesday.