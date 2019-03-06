Menu Content

Nat'l Assembly Passes Bills on Tackling Fine Dust

Write: 2019-03-13 11:40:55Update: 2019-03-13 16:02:58

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly passed eight bills related to tackling the nation’s fine dust problem. 

With the passage on Wednesday, fine dust will be designated as a social disaster, enabling the implementation of budgets, including emergency funds, into projects on slashing fine dust levels. 

The National Assembly also passed a bill allowing ordinary consumers to purchase liquefied petroleum gas(LPG) cars. LPG vehicles are considered to emit less air pollutants than diesel or gasoline-fueled cars, but their use was previously limited to taxis, rental cars and vehicles for the disabled. 

A bill making it mandatory for schools to install fine dust measuring devices and air purifiers in all of their classrooms was also passed on Wednesday.
