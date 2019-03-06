S. Korean Court Resumes Compensation Lawsuit for Comfort Women

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Central District Court has decided to resume the compensation lawsuit claims against Japan, following a two year delay due to Tokyo refusing to process the complaint.The court announced on Wednesday it sent a public notice and complaint on Friday to Tokyo, which is the defendant in the compensatory lawsuit, filed by victims and bereaved families of comfort women.This legal public notice is a form of the ultimate administrative process where the document is posted on the court's bulletin board or official register.It is used when delivery of the legal documents cannot be received due to a lack of address or other situations.The document will take effect as of midnight May ninth.Since the compensation lawsuit was filed in December 2016, not a single trial has been held and five living victims of wartime sexual slavery have passed away.