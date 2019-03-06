Minor Opposition Floor Leader Calls for Sweeping Reforms at Pres. Office

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leader of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party(BP) has called for sweeping reforms within the presidential office in the wake of a series of alleged irregularities including allegations that the top office conducted surveillance of private citizens.During his parliamentary address on Wednesday, BP floor leader Kim Kwan-young called for a reduction in the size and budget of the top office and for the presidential inspection team to suspend the collection of outside information.Kim also urged the president to meet with the opposition parties at least once every month and to apologize to the public for appointing aides as heads of public organizations.The floor leader called on the government to push North Korea to reaffirm its definite intent to denuclearize, while deciding on a course of action in regards to the future of Seoul and Washington's joint military exercises.Assessing that the government's income-led growth policy has further widened the gap between the rich and poor, Kim suggested the government freeze the minimum wage increase next year. He also called for expanding the period in which flexible working hours will be applied during the March parliamentary session.