Hwang Sok-yong Long-listed for Man Booker Int'l Prize

Photo : YONHAP News

Renowned South Korean writer Hwang Sok-yong has been long-listed for the 2019 Man Booker International Prize.The judging panel on Wednesday unveiled a long-list of 13 books, including Hwang’s “At Dusk,” which judges praised as “delicately drawn, vividly peopled and deftly plotted.”The book’s English translator Kim So-ra was also nominated.Released in 2015, the novel depicts the past and present of South Korea’s society through the lives of a successful architect in his 60s and a young theater actor trying to make ends meet.Hwang is the second South Korean to be nominated after Han Kang who ended up winning the 2016 Man Booker International Prize for her book, "The Vegetarian."The judging panel will announce a shortlist of six books on April ninth.The Man Booker Prize is given to the writer of a book written in English and published in the United Kingdom(UK), while the Man Booker International Prize is awarded to an author whose book is translated into English and published in the UK or Ireland.The awards are widely considered one of the world’s top three literary honors alongside the Nobel Prize and the French Prix Goncourt.