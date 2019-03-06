US Congressman Andy Kim Calls for Bipartisan Effort for N. Korean Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. Congressman Andy Kim says there is still hope for the denuclearization of North Korea. During an interview with KBS World Radio, Kim said the North Korean nuclear issue is not an area for partisan politics, promising his support for the Trump administration's denuclearization efforts.Our Hong Suhryung has more.Report:[Sound bite: US House of Rep. Andy Kim]"... there is hope that we will be able to move forward in a way that understands what national security interests are at stake."U.S. Congressman Andy Kim says hope is still alive for the nuclear disarmament of North Korea. However, he cautioned against using the North Korea issue to ride out domestic political troubles.[Sound bite: US House Rep. Andy Kim]"I strongly believe that partisan politics should not be a consideration when it comes to issues of such importance as these. I don’t want people, the president or anybody else, making important decisions about a war, a conflict, and especially about nuclear weapons, thinking about what’s gonna be best for their own personal or political ambitions or situations."During an interview with KBS World Radio's Korea24 on Wednesday, the Korean-American lawmaker addressed the current stalemate in the nuclear dialogue, acknowledging the progress made under the Trump administration.[Sound bite: US House Rep. Andy Kim]"... those that have followed this issue very closely know that there is something different about this moment than we’ve had in the past... ""... the work that President Moon has been doing in terms of creating this space, in conducting the first summit and paving the way and helping chart the path for which the Singapore summit occurred, and setting some of that foundation for Hanoi... "While praising South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s role as a mediator in U.S.-North Korea negotiations, the Democrat said he is willing to support the Trump administration when it comes to North Korea.[Sound bite: US House Rep. Andy Kim]"... if they are going to run a process that is grounded in strategy and substance and trying to realize that objective of greater peace and lessening of [the] threat of nuclear weapons, I’m willing to work with them and I’d be happy to support in any way I can be productive. These issues are critically important, and the last place that partisan politics belong is in our national security.In regards to North Korea's reassembling of the Dongchang-ri missile launch site, Kim said he is carefully watching the situation as a member of the House Armed Services Committee.Kim has worked for the U.S. State Department and also served as a national security official under the Obama administration. After taking office in January, the Korean American lawmaker vowed to work towards peace on the Korean Peninsula.The full-length interview will first air on Wednesdays’ episode of Korea24 on KBS World Radio at 7:10 p.m. Korea Time.Hong Suhryung, KBS World Radio News.