Rival Parties Seek Redress Against Each Other After Opposition Speech

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) on Wednesday filed a complaint against the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) floor leader Na Kyung-won at the parliamentary ethics committee for her comments about President Moon Jae-in's engagement with North Korea.Na drew criticism from the ruling party after she referred to Moon as the chief spokesperson for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during her parliamentary address on Tuesday.The ruling party is seeking strong punishment for the LKP floor leader, whom it accuses of violating parliamentary laws that prohibit insulting remarks.The LKP, on the other hand, plans to file complaints against DP leader Lee Hae-chan and floor leader Hong Young-pyo for orchestrating an interruption of Na's speech with some DP lawmakers shouting and walking out of the chamber.Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Na said the ruling party systematically interrupted her speech and that their words and actions in the process had clearly destroyed parliamentary democracy.