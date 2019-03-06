Economy
KOSPI Closes Wednesday Down 0.41%
Write: 2019-03-13 15:42:55 / Update: 2019-03-13 15:43:03
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost eight-point-77 points, or point-41 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-148-point-41.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose slightly, gaining point-13 point, or point-02 percent, to close at 754-point-89.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-eight won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-132-point-six won.
