Foreign Ministry Seeking to Move Forward in Denuclearization, Peace Process

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top diplomatic priority this year will be moving forward in the denuclearization and peace-building process by encouraging the U.S. and North Korea to maintain dialogue momentum following the breakdown of their summit in Hanoi.In a briefing on Wednesday for major policy goals for the year, the Foreign Ministry said based on the trust he has secured from both sides, President Moon Jae-in plans to mediate between Washington and Pyongyang as they seek a compromise.The ministry said the government will push for progress in the areas of denuclearization, U.S.-North Korea ties and the peace regime project in a "comprehensive" manner, while accelerating efforts to improve inter-Korean relations.In regards to Japan, the ministry will maintain its "two-track" approach of handling the historic row separately from efforts to strengthen security cooperation.This comes after Tokyo suggested retaliatory action following the South Korean Supreme Court's recent order of Japanese firms to compensate victims forced into labor during Japan's colonial rule of Korea.The ministry also vowed to seek effective ways to mitigate the adverse effects of fine dust by cooperating with the international community.