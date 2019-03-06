All Public Entities to Receive Yearly Review of Employment Records

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to inspect public organizations on an annual basis for any employment irregularities.The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission on Wednesday announced its plans on Wednesday. The new policy includes procedures to root out corrupt hiring practices in the public sector.Under the plan, related ministries will inspect the previous year’s employment records at every public organization under their jurisdiction on an annual basis beginning this year.Any irregularities found will be reported to the prosecution or the police immediately, and those disadvantaged by illicit hiring practices will be offered employment or a chance to reapply for the position.The commission is also seeking increased transparency of special employment at public organizations, which has been suspected of providing a means of hiring relatives or acquaintances of incumbent or former employees.Public organizations may also be required to disclose the employment of relatives of current employees.