Gov't to Combat Fine Dust at Harbors with 5-Year Plans

The government plans to set up a comprehensive plan every five years to mitigate fine dust levels at harbor areas.According to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, the National Assembly on Wednesday passed a special bill enforcing the plan.In addition, emission control areas will be designated at sea to reduce the dumping of dust-generating nitrogen oxide or sulfur oxide while emission gas caps will be put on loading equipment at harbors.Old vehicles will also have limited access to the harbor areas.The ministry said these efforts will target the reduction of fine dust emissions at harbor areas to at least half of the 2017 levels by 2022.