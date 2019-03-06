Credit Card Spending to Remain Tax Deductible until 2022

Photo : YONHAP News

Credit card spending will be eligible for year-end tax deductions until the end of 2022.According to Representative Kim Jeong-woo of the ruling Democratic Party, the government and the presidential office made the decision at a meeting on Wednesday.The tax deduction benefit for credit card expenditure was originally scheduled to be phased out by the end of this year.Kim noted the taxation policy has served its purpose well to mitigate tax burdens for working-class people, explaining the reasons behind the three-year extension.