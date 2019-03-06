Seoul Mayor Proposes More Financial Assistance for Scrapping Old Diesel Cars

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon has spoken of the necessity to increase financial assistance for phasing out old diesel cars to better cope with fine dust.It was one of several proposals Park made on Wednesday to mitigate the harmful particles when he sat down with Environment Minister Cho Myung-rae and senior officials of Gyeonggi Province and the Incheon Metropolitan Government to discuss the environmental issue.The mayor said financial assistance for scrapping old diesel cars should be raised to as high as market prices of secondhand cars.Park also said it’s necessary to make it compulsory for citizens to join the alternate no-driving day system, which is currently only required for public officials. He said the capital city already has an ordinance to enforce the regulation immediately, but it will be more effective if other cities join the efforts.The Seoul mayor also said the central government needs to increase childcare assistance in case daycare centers are closed when fine dust levels are high.