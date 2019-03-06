Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Justice Ministry Vows Efforts to Reform Prosecution, Create Fairer Economy

Write: 2019-03-13 17:12:13Update: 2019-03-13 18:05:53

Justice Ministry Vows Efforts to Reform Prosecution, Create Fairer Economy

Photo : KBS News

The Justice Ministry says it will focus on prosecutorial reform, legislation for a fairer economy and human rights this year.

The ministry revealed its policy priorities for the year in a meeting with reporters on Wednesday. 

Among the major reform plans is the establishment of a separate organization to investigate corruption allegations involving high-ranking public officials as well as a readjustment of power between the prosecution and police. 

To help promote a fairer economy, the ministry plans to revise commerce laws aimed at enhancing corporate governance as well as expanding the scope of class-action lawsuits. 

The ministry also said it will try to strengthen policies on human rights protection.
List

Editor's Pick