Justice Ministry Vows Efforts to Reform Prosecution, Create Fairer Economy

Photo : KBS News

The Justice Ministry says it will focus on prosecutorial reform, legislation for a fairer economy and human rights this year.The ministry revealed its policy priorities for the year in a meeting with reporters on Wednesday.Among the major reform plans is the establishment of a separate organization to investigate corruption allegations involving high-ranking public officials as well as a readjustment of power between the prosecution and police.To help promote a fairer economy, the ministry plans to revise commerce laws aimed at enhancing corporate governance as well as expanding the scope of class-action lawsuits.The ministry also said it will try to strengthen policies on human rights protection.