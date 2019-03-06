Tokyo Decides Not to Submit UN Resolution on N. Korean Human Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has decided not to join in submitting this year's UN Human Rights Council resolution denouncing North Korea over its human rights violations.Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga announced at a press briefing on Wednesday the government has taken into account various factors comprehensively, including the result of the second summit between the North and the U.S. as well as the North’s abduction of Japanese.He said the abduction issue was discussed in earnest during the Hanoi summit.Referring to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s remarks that Japan needs to deal with the abduction issue autonomously, Suga said Tokyo will not miss any opportunity and act decisively to swiftly resolve the matter.This will be the first year Japan does not submit a motion on the North Korean human rights issue together with the European Union since 2008.