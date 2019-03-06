US Opens Antidumping Probe on S. Korean Acetone

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has opened a probe into antidumping allegations against acetone imports from South Korea and five other countries.The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday announced the launch of the antidumping duty investigation into the six acetone exporters, including Belgium, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa and Spain.It is considering imposing antidumping duties between 112-point-72 percent and 174-point-66 percent on South Korean products.South Korea is the biggest acetone exporter to the U.S. among the six countries, exporting around 37 million U.S. dollars worth of the solvent in 2017. Between January and November of last year, the U.S. imported nearly 58 million dollars worth of South Korean acetone.