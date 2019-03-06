S. Korea's Combat Drone Crashes during Test Flight

Photo : KBS News

A combat drone developed by the South Korean Army is known to have crashed during a test flight, casting doubt over the country’s plan to deploy them by next year.A military source said the crash took place last week at the Army Aviation School in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province.Military authorities have been developing unmanned aerial vehicles for surveillance and combat purposes for deployment by 2020.The military hopes to deploy the drones at corps-level units to monitor and strike North Korea’s weapons, including long-range artillery.