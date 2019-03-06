Security Adviser Criticizes Opposition's Pro-N. Korea Labeling of Moon

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in’s special security adviser Moon Chung-in has criticized the main opposition leader for calling the president the chief spokesman for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Speaking to Yonhap News on Wednesday, the adviser said Liberty Korea Party Floor Leader Na Kyung-won’s remarks are beyond comprehension.He refuted the LKP's criticism that the Moon administration is leaning toward the North, saying that he himself is considered the most pro-North Korea figure among incumbent government officials even though he does not make any pro-North remarks.He said the administration’s position is that the North should not be left pursuing nuclear and economic development simultaneously, stressing there has been no change to this stance.In a speech at the National Assembly on Tuesday, Na asked the president not to pursue allegedly pro-North Korean policies so as not to be called the chief spokesman for the North Korean leader.