Security Adviser Criticizes Opposition's Pro-N. Korea Labeling of Moon

President Moon Jae-in’s special security adviser Moon Chung-in has criticized the main opposition leader for calling the president the chief spokesman for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Speaking to Yonhap News on Wednesday, the adviser said Liberty Korea Party Floor Leader Na Kyung-won’s remarks are beyond comprehension.
He refuted the LKP's criticism that the Moon administration is leaning toward the North, saying that he himself is considered the most pro-North Korea figure among incumbent government officials even though he does not make any pro-North remarks.
He said the administration’s position is that the North should not be left pursuing nuclear and economic development simultaneously, stressing there has been no change to this stance.
In a speech at the National Assembly on Tuesday, Na asked the president not to pursue allegedly pro-North Korean policies so as not to be called the chief spokesman for the North Korean leader.