Moon Embarks on State Visit to Cambodia

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has embarked on a state visit to Cambodia.After wrapping up his tour of Malaysia attending a bilateral business forum on Thursday, the South Korean president is visiting Phnom Penh for three days.On Friday, Moon will attend a welcoming ceremony hosted by King Norodom Sihamoni and hold a summit with Prime Minister Hun Sen to discuss ways to expand cooperation in agriculture, infrastructure and other fields.Moon and the Cambodian prime minister will also attend a bilateral business forum with the theme of recreating the “miracle on the Han River in the Mekong." The president is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at the forum.On Saturday, Moon will visit the ancient temple complex of Angkor Wat in Siem Reap province along with Cambodian officials.