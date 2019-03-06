Moon Embarks on State Visit to Cambodia

Menu Content

Write: 2019-03-14 08:20:26Update: 2019-03-14 15:41:33

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has embarked on a state visit to Cambodia.

After wrapping up his tour of Malaysia attending a bilateral business forum on Thursday, the South Korean president is visiting Phnom Penh for three days. 

On Friday, Moon will attend a welcoming ceremony hosted by King Norodom Sihamoni and hold a summit with Prime Minister Hun Sen to discuss ways to expand cooperation in agriculture, infrastructure and other fields. 

Moon and the Cambodian prime minister will also attend a bilateral business forum with the theme of recreating the “miracle on the Han River in the Mekong." The president is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at the forum.

On Saturday, Moon will visit the ancient temple complex of Angkor Wat in Siem Reap province along with Cambodian officials.
