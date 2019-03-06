[Exclusive] Husband of SMEs Minister Nominee Paid Income Tax Late

Photo : YONHAP News

The husband of small and medium-sized enterprises(SMEs) and startups minister nominee Park Young-sun has failed to pay his income taxes on time.Rep. Park, a member of the ruling Democratic Party, was nominated to lead the SMEs and startups ministry last week as part of the government's latest cabinet reshuffle.KBS has found that Park's husband paid over 24 million won in general income taxes late last month and also on Tuesday, a day before a motion requesting Park's confirmation hearing was submitted.Park said she and her husband received additional tax deductions by mistake, adding she will explain the details of the mistake during her confirmation hearing.The nominee's husband is an American lawyer operating in South Korea.