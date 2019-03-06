Moon's Approval Rating Drops to Lowest Level Amid Doubts Over N. Korea's Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in's approval rating dropped to the lowest level since Moon took office in May of 2017, amid growing doubts regarding North Korea's commitment to denuclearization.According to Realmeter's survey conducted between Monday and Wednesday of one-thousand-510 adults nationwide, just 45 percent of respondents supported Moon, down one-point-three percentage points from a week earlier.Fifty-point-one percent expressed their disapproval, up three-point-three percentage points from the previous week.It marked the third straight week of decline and the first time the president’s disapproval rating surpassed the 50-percent mark.Realmeter attributed the fall to the South Korean people's growing doubts about the North's willingness to denuclearize and Moon's engagement with Pyongyang following the breakdown of the Hanoi summit.The polls also cited conservative voters' anticipation for the main opposition Liberty Korea Party's(LKP) new leadership.The survey, commissioned by local broadcaster TBS, had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points.