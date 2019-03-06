Supreme Court Upholds Rulings for Figures in NIS Opinion Rigging Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court has upheld previous rulings for two key figures accused of disrupting investigations into the online public opinion rigging scandal by the National Intelligence Service(NIS) during the Park Geun-hye administration.The top court on Thursday upheld the three-and-a-half year prison sentence for former NIS Director Nam Jae-joon and the one-year sentence for the former head of the Busan District Prosecutors’ Office, Jang Ho-jung.In addition, the court also upheld the sentences given out to figures that were jointly indicted on the same charges, including former second deputy head of the NIS Seo Chun-ho.Nam and Jang are accused of covering up evidence when the prosecution raided the NIS in 2013 as part of an investigation into allegations the agency attempted to sway public opinion in favor of the Park government through illicit online activities.They are also accused of forcing NIS employees to give false testimony during trials regarding the opining rigging scandal.