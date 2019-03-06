Fmr. US Congressman Urges Japanese PM to Sincerely Apologize to Sex Slavery Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

Former U.S. Congressman Mike Honda, who spearheaded a resolution on Japan's wartime sexual enslavement of women in the House of Representatives in 2007, called on the Japanese prime minister to give a sincere apology.Honda repeatedly criticized Tokyo's neglect for the country's past wrongdoings after paying his respects to the victims in front of a memorial erected in Hackensack, New Jersey on Wednesday.He was joined by South Korean Gender Equality Minister Jin Sun-mee, who is visiting the U.S. this week to attend a UN forum.A third-generation Japanese-American who had actively cast light on the sex slavery issue during his time in Congress, Honda said Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe must apologize to the victims before they all pass away.The former congressman emphasized that the issue does not concern just Northeast Asia and that the world should ensure proper history is passed down to future generations.Jin said she hopes for the victims' pain to transcend the crimes committed and play a key role in enhancing world peace and women's rights.