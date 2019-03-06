[Exclusive] SME Minister Nominee's Spouse Pays Back Taxes Before Confirmation Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

In an exclusive KBS report, the husband of the cabinet minister nominee Rep. Park Young-sun is confirmed to have had owed 24 million won in back taxes. The amount was paid just ahead of his wife’s confirmation hearing.KBS has discovered the husband’s latest tax filings, totaling around 21-thousand U.S. dollars, made in multiple batches shortly before and after Park’s nomination was announced last week.On Wednesday, the presidential office requested parliament to hold confirmation hearings for Moon’s choice for the SMEs and startups minister and other Cabinet nominees.Rep. Park, who is a member of the ruling Democratic Party, said that her husband made an honest mistake while filing taxes for his overseas income, adding that she will provide related details during her confirmation hearing.After passing bar exams in three U.S. states, Park’s spouse currently works as a foreign law counsel in South Korea.