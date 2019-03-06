Head of Animal Shelter Accused of Euthanizing Animals Appears for Police Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of a local animal shelter accused of secretly putting down hundreds of animals has appeared for police questioning.Park So-yeon the CEO of Coexistence of Animal Rights on Earth(CARE) arrived at the Seoul Jongno Police Station at around 9:50 a.m. on Thursday and said she had no other choice but to put down some of the suffering animals and that they were euthanized in a humane way.Park also denied allegations she collected donations on the premise that her shelter didn't euthanize animals and that she used the money for personal reasons.The allegations were initially made by a former employee of the shelter who claimed that Park ordered her staff to euthanize over 200 animals between 2015 and 2018.A number of civic groups have filed complaints against Park with both the prosecution and the police for similar charges.