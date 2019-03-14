K-Pop Stars Grilled Over Brewing Burning Sun Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: In a brewing scandal revolving around the "Burning Sun" nightclub, Big Bang member Seungri and singer Jung Joon-young have been grilled by investigators. The police are probing conversations in a Kakao chat room where the K-pop stars left clues regarding the arrangement of prostitution at the club and the distribution of sex clips allegedly taken without consent.Choi You Sun has the details.Report:[Nat sound: Jung Joon-young Appearing for Police Questioning (Mar. 14)]South Korean singer and television personality Jung Joon-young is accused of secretly filming his intimate encounters with women and sharing them with his friends in mobile chat rooms.Appearing for police questioning on Thursday, the 30-year-old K-pop singer was surrounded by a swarm of reporters.[Sound bite: Jung Joon-young - K-Pop Singer (Korean)]"I am really sorry for causing concern to the public. I will sincerely cooperate with the investigation. I am really sorry."As the police are running a drug test on Jung, investigators are also seeking to find out why similar charges against Jung in 2016 were dropped.Investigators suspect at least ten women were victimized as their photos and videos were shared at chat rooms, including one involving boy band Big Bang member Seungri.[Nat sound: Seungri Appearing for Police Questioning (Mar. 14)]The 28-year-old also appeared for his second round of police questioning and first as a criminal suspect on Thursday.[Sound bite: Seungri - K-Pop Singer (Korean)](Reporter: Do you still deny allegations of soliciting prostitution?)"I would like to vow my head again to apologize to the public and those who have been hurt and suffered damages by me. Instead of making a statement, I will faithfully take part in the investigation with honest answers. Thank you."Seungri is suspected of using Burning Sun and other clubs in Seoul's Gangnam district to introduce escorts to potential overseas investors.A new accusation has surfaced that a high-ranking official in the police agency may have assisted Burning Sun in getting away with irregularities reported by a neighboring business. One of the members of a KakaoTalk group chat involving Seungri said back in July 2016 that the police commissioner general had their backs.National Police Agency Commissioner General Min Gap-ryong on Thursday vowed to take stern measures against anyone linked to alleged collusion between the police and Burning Sun. The club is at the center of a series of allegations involving drugs and the arrangement of sexual favors.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.