Economy KOSPI Closes Thursday Up 0.34%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose seven-point-27 points, or point-34 percent, on Thursday. It ended the day at two-thousand-155-point-68.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining point-53 points, or point-07 percent, to close at 755-point-42. It's the highest closing mark for the index since October eighth last year.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-134-point-eight won.