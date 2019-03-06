S. Korean Biz Leaders Attend B20 Tokyo Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of South Korean business leaders has visited Japan to join a private-sector gathering of G20 countries.The Federation of Korean Industries(FKI) said its chairman Huh Chang-soo and seven other conglomerate heads attended the B20 Tokyo Summit hosted by its Japanese counterpart Japanese Business Federation(JBF) on Thursday.During the “Japan Night” reception event, the South Korean delegation met with JBF Chairman Hiroaki Nakanishi and agreed to hold the annual Korea-Japan Business Council for two days starting on November 14th.Organized by the two leading business lobby groups, this year’s bilateral council will be the 28th edition. The council was revived in 2014 following a seven-year hiatus.In a meeting with Japanese organizers, Huh stressed the importance of continuing private-sector cooperation between South Korea and Japan despite the two countries' conflicts over contentious issues.Among the seven other members of the South Korean business delegation were Lotte Group CEO Shin Dong-bin, KT Chairman Hwang Chang-gyu and CJ Group Vice Chairman Park Keun-hee.