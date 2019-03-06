Nuke Envoy to Discuss Hanoi Summit Follow-up with Japan, Russia, EU

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's chief nuclear negotiator Lee Do-hoon will hold talks with his counterparts from Japan, Russia and the European Union to discuss the aftermath of the North Korea-U.S. summit that ended without an agreement.Foreign Ministry spokesman Kim In-cheol told a regular media briefing Thursday that the nuclear envoy is continuing close consultations with related nations regarding response measures following the Hanoi summit.Explaining the negotiator’s upcoming schedule, Kim said Lee will meet with Kenji Kanasugi, director general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, on Friday in Seoul.He will then fly to Russia next week for talks with his Russian counterpart and then Brussels to attend the EU Political and Security Committee meeting. In Belgium, Lee will also hold talks with Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Helga Schmid.Spokesman Kim said the nuclear envoy's scheduled meetings will be an opportunity to look back on North Korea-related diplomacy since the Hanoi summit and enable discussions on the direction of follow-up response.