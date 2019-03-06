Menu Content

BTS' New Album Tops Amazon Best-Seller List Ahead of Release

Write: 2019-03-14 17:15:37Update: 2019-03-14 19:37:41

Photo : YONHAP News

The newest album from K-pop boy band BTS has become an Amazon.com best-seller before its release.

According to the group's management agency Big Hit Entertainment on Thursday, the album, "Map of the Soul: Persona," set to be released worldwide on April 12th, topped the Amazon best sellers list in the CDs & Vinyl category on Wednesday, just a day after preorders began.

This is the group’s fourth consecutive album to top the category, following 2017’s "Love Yourself 承 Her,” 2018’s "Love Yourself 轉 Tear" and "Love Yourself 結 Answer.”

BTS will perform songs from the new album on the U.S. TV show "Saturday Night Live" on April 13th.
