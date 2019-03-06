Tokyo Reiterates 2015 Deal Resolved Japan's Wartime Sexual Slavery

Photo : YONHAP News

Tokyo has reiterated its claim that the issue of South Korean victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery was resolved with a 2015 agreement between the two countries.Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga relayed his government’s stance during a regular media briefing on Thursday.He was responding to a request for his opinion about speculation that the Seoul Central District Court will resume hearings as early as May concerning an indemnity suit filed against the Japanese government by South Korean victims of its sexual crimes during World War Two.Suga argued that the 2015 deal confirmed a final and irreversible solution to the issue, under which Japan has carried out all its promised measures. He said Tokyo will continue to strongly demand that Seoul faithfully implement the bilateral agreements as well.He decline to give details regarding Japan’s strategies on the South Korean court trial.