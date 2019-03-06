Moon Highlights Bilateral Friendship after Malaysia State Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has positively assessed the results of his just-finished state visit to Malaysia.Moon shared his assessment via a social media post on Thursday after he wrapped up a three-day visit to the Southeast Asian country.He said he was honored to be the first state guest to Malaysia since the coronation of Sultan Abdullah of Pahang and the inauguration of the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, noting it was the result of the friendship between the people of the two countries.The president highlighted some of the meaningful outcomes of his visit such as the signing of a memorandum of understandings on cooperation to advance into the halal market and an agreement to push for a bilateral free trade agreement.He also touched on an agreement to cooperate on a smart city project in the Malaysian city of Kota Kinabalu, saying it will create opportunities for both countries to lead the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.