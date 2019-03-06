S. Korea, Libya to Discuss Korean Abductee Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will sit down with her Libyan counterpart next week to discuss the protracted issue of a South Korean abducted in the Middle Eastern country.According to the South Korean Foreign Ministry, Kang will meet with Mohamed Taher Siala in Seoul on Monday to exchange opinions over issues of mutual interest.The agenda items include measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation, the situations on the Korean Peninsula and in Middle East and the kidnapping of a South Korean by armed assailants in Libya.A ministry official said the government will request Tripoli to do its best for the safe return of the South Korean national, adding it is continuously collecting related information.The South Korean man and three Filipinos were working at a water project site in Libya when they were kidnapped by an unidentified militia group in July of last year.