Proposed Bill Aims to Deny Ex-President Chun State Burial

Photo : YONHAP News

A bill has been proposed to strip former President Chun Doo-hwan of the honor to be buried at a national cemetery.Representative Song Gab-seok of the ruling Democratic Party, the bill’s chief author, said a revision to the state funeral law proposed on Thursday aims to exclude those who commit a significant crime from the list of those eligible for a state funeral.The 88-year-old ex-dictator, who ruled the country between 1980 and 1998, was convicted in 1996 for leading a coup and receiving bribes. He currently stands accused of defaming a late Catholic priest by denying his bloody crackdown on the Gwangju Democratization Movement in May 1980.Related revisions were also proposed in the day to deprive those involved in the suppression of the Gwangju pro-democracy uprising of national merit-related qualifications or benefits.A revision will also make it possible to remove those who have already been buried in national cemeteries if they are later found ineligible to receive the honor.