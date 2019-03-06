Opposition Leader Calls for Discussions on S. Korea's Nuclear Armament

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Liberty Korea Party Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn says public discussions need to be launched on arming South Korea with nuclear weapons.Hwang floated the idea in a written speech sent to a forum organized on Thursday by LKP lawmaker Shim Jae-cheol.He said nuclear armament is not an easy matter, acknowledging it will be a difficult process that needs to be discussed with the South Korean public and the international community.He also accused the Moon Jae-in administration of worsening the country's security situation with its blind faith in North Korea's promises on denuclearization.He argued the alliance between South Korea and the U.S. has also been seriously undermined under the incumbent government.