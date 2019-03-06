Domestic Line 7 Subway Resumes Operations After Derailment

Subway operations on Line 7 in Seoul resumed on Friday after a derailment accident the previous day.



Seoul Metro, the operator of the capital's subway lines, said the derailment took place at 7:21 p.m. on Thursday after a subway train on Line 7 entered a tunnel leading to Dobongsan Station.



Some 290 passengers were safely evacuated through an emergency exit at the tunnel, with no injuries reported.



Due to the derailment, Line 7 trains running through Suraksan Station and Jangam Station were suspended.



Seoul Metro said the recovery process was completed at around 2 a.m. on Friday and that trains will be running normally.