International Defense Chiefs of US, S. Korea to Meet Later This Month

Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said that he and South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo plan to meet later this month in the U.S.



Shanahan said at a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursdsay that the two will discuss "progress and the findings" of combined military exercises, which were recently scaled back to support diplomatic efforts to denuclearize North Korea.



The Pentagon chief noted the reorganization took into account South Korea's expanding responsibilities in operational control and the need to maintain defense readiness on the peninsula.



Shanahan also dismissed concerns the scaled-back combined drills may weaken the allies' combat capabilities or readiness, saying that there will be no degradation.



The secretary added he has had personal conversations with the commander of U.S. Forces Korea Robert Abrams, assuring that the allies will have the necessary defense capabilities.