K-Pop Stars Questioned About Sex-related Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop singers Seungri and Jung Joon-young returned home on Friday morning after police questioning amid snowballing allegations against them.Big Bang member Seungri, who appeared for questioning on Thursday morning, was grilled for about 16 hours regarding allegations that he arranged sex favors for potential investors of his business.Seungri told reporters on Friday that he will file for a request to delay his military service and fully cooperate with the investigation. He was scheduled to join the army late this month.Singer Jung Joon-young also went home early on Friday after being grilled for over 20 hours regarding allegations that he secretly filmed sex videos and shared them with his friends in mobile chat rooms.Jung told reporters he sincerely testified during the questioning and handed over his cell-phone widely known as the "golden phone," which is suspected of containing the illegally filmed videos.