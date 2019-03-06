Economy S. Korea's Export Prices Rebound in February

South Korea's export prices rose for the first time in four months in February due to an increase in crude oil prices.



According to the Bank of Korea on Friday, the export price index came to 82-point-97 last month, up point-two percent from a month earlier. The reading marked the first on-month increase since October of last year.



The central bank said the gain was led by an eight percent hike in export prices of petroleum products and coal on the back of higher international crude prices.



The average price of Dubai crude, South Korea's benchmark, jumped nine-point-three percent in February compared to the previous month.



Meanwhile, the country's import price increased one-point-nine percent on-month to 86-point-56, the highest on-month gain since May of last year.