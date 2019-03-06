K-Pop Stars Seungri, Jung Released after Overnight Interrogations

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: K-pop singers Seungri and Jung Joon-young underwent countless hours of police questioning amid snowballing allegations against them. Both men said they fully cooperated with the investigation and apologized again for their actions.Albert Kim has this report.Report: Jung Joon-young and Lee Seung-hyun, better known as his stage name Seungri, returned home on Friday morning after overnight interrogations regarding the Burning Sun club scandal.After spending more than 16 hours at the police station, BigBang member Seungri told reporters that he faithfully took part in the investigation.Seungri is suspected of using Burning Sun and other clubs in Seoul's Gangnam district to introduce escorts to potential overseas investors.[Sound bite: Lee Seung-hyun - Big Bang member with the stage name Seungri (Korean)](Reporter: Did you admit to allegations of arranging prostitution?)"I got out after faithfully taking part in the investigation... and today I will request a delay of my military draft. If you allow me, I would like delay my service to faithfully cooperate with the investigation."He was scheduled to join the army late this month.About an hour later, Jung Joon-young left the police station after 21 hours of questioning regarding the secret filming of his intimate encounters with women and the videos distribution to friends in mobile chat rooms.[Sound bite: Jung Joon-young - K-Pop Singer (Korean)]"I am still very sorry. I sincerely provided honest answers. I also turned in the so called 'golden phone' as it is as I frankly talked about everything."The investigation initially started as a probe into an assault case at Burning Sun. Police then discovered allegations of drug use and sexual assault. In addition, new accusations recently surfaced that a high-ranking official in the police agency may have assisted the club in getting away with irregularities reported by a neighboring business.National Police Agency Commissioner General Min Gap-ryong on Thursday vowed to take stern measures against anyone linked to alleged collusion between the police and Burning Sun.Meanwhile, both Seungri and Jung have announced their retirements from the entertainment industry.Albert Kim, KBS World Radio News.