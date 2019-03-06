S. Korea, US Agree on Exempting Sanctions for Video Reunions of Separated Families

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is soon expected to begin preparations to hold video conferences for the separated families of the Korean War living across the inter-Korean border.After working-level officials of Seoul and Washington held consultations in the U.S. on Thursday, the South Korean foreign ministry said the meeting touched on a wide range of issues, including the fate of pending inter-Korean projects.The two sides are said to have reached an accord for exempting U.S. sanctions which have prevented the shipment of equipment needed for the cross-border video reunions of separated families.Officials, however, failed to narrow gaps on the issue of allowing South Korean factory owners' to visit the inactive Gaesong industrial park in the North.