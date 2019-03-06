Gov't Bans Boeing's B737 Max Flights Over Korean Airspace

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean government has banned flights of Boeing's B737 Max's over Korean airspace.The Transport Ministry said on Friday that it has notified airliners and related agencies of its decision.While removing the B737 from its airspace, the government also specified that the plane in question cannot take off or land at South Korean airports.South Korea's Eastar Jet has suspended the operation of its two B737 models while many countries banned the plane following two fatal crashes in the past five months. However, concerns emerged as some countries still allow the plane to fly.The ministry plans to prohibit Korean Air and Eastar Jet from bringing in the Max models unless safety concerns are resolved.