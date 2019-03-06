International S. Korea, Japan Fail to Narrow Differences on Forced Labor Compensation Ruling

South Korea and Japan have reportedly failed to narrow their differences on the South Korean Supreme Court's recent ruling that ordered Japanese firms to compensate victims of Japan's forced labor during its colonial rule of Korea.



Japanese media reported on Thursday regarding the outcome of a meeting between the two sides' foreign ministry officials in Seoul.



According to Japan's Kyodo News, Kenji Kanasugi, a director-general at the Japanese foreign ministry requested that his South Korean counterpart Kim Yong-kil seek ways to prevent damage to the firms from the court ruling.



Kyodo said Tokyo repeatedly requested Seoul to accept a resolution via government-level consultations based on a 1965 bilateral treaty, but the South Korean side didn't give a concrete answer saying it is reviewing the matter.



Amid reports that Tokyo may enforce retaliatory measures, Japan’s national broadcaster NHK said Kanasugi told reporters after the meeting that he delivered Tokyo's intent to consider all available options, including taking the case to the International Court of Justice or implementing its own response measures.



The Japanese official, however, added that Tokyo will wait for Seoul's response before taking action.