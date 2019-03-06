US JCS Chief Dismisses Worries Over Level of Readiness

Photo : KBS News

The chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff tried to dispel concerns that the recent adjustments made to annual military drills conducted by South Korea and the U.S. could undermine combined readiness.[Sound bite: Gen. Joseph Dunford - Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff]"I can assure you from a military perspective right now. I am confident that the plan will deliver the level of readiness that has been historically accomplished in large-scale exercises."General Joseph Dunford made the remarks on Thursday when he appeared before the Senate Armed Service Committee’s for testimony regarding the Department of Defense’s budget request.Dunford noted that while the U.S. has changed the method of training to focus on a mission task that each level of command needs to be proficient in, the level of readiness remains unchanged.He added some of the large-scale exercises are done with simulated command post exercises but what's important is that “at the battalion and squadron-level and below, there's been no changes to training” in the ability of U.S. troops to train with combined arms.