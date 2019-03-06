Pres. Moon Meets Cambodian King

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in met with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni for about 30 minutes in Phnom Penh on Friday and discussed ways to advance their countries’ ties.Moon, along with his wife Kim Jung-sook, arrived in Cambodia on Thursday for a three-day visit.The two leaders shared the view that their countries have strengthened cooperation in various areas since reestablishing diplomatic ties in 1997. South Korea and Cambodia first established diplomatic relations in 1970 but those ties were severed when the Khmer Rouge gained power.Moon told the king that their nations were able to advance cooperative ties during the past two decades thanks to a mutual understanding and friendship built by active exchanges between their people.Later on Friday, the president is set to attend a welcoming ceremony hosted by the king before holding a summit with Prime Minister Hun Sen to discuss ways to expand cooperation in agriculture, infrastructure and other fields.Moon and Hun will also attend a bilateral business forum with the theme of recreating the “miracle on the Han River in the Mekong," during which Moon is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech.On Saturday, Moon will visit the ancient temple complex of Angkor Wat in the Siem Reap province with Cambodian officials.